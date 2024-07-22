Trade Minister Parks Tau to Boost South Africa-US Relations Amid Trade Review Concerns

Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau is spearheading a critical diplomatic effort in the United States this week as the global superpower contemplates a review of its trade relations with South Africa, Africa’s most industrialized economy.

Tau and his team arrived in the US on Monday to attend the 21st African Growth and Opportunity (AGOA) Forum in Washington DC. The delegation comprises government officials, business leaders, and labor representatives.

Their mission is to address and mitigate concerns over the strained relationship between South Africa and the US. This visit follows a successful AGOA summit held in Johannesburg late last year, which was overshadowed by tensions related to South Africa’s perceived alignment with Russia. US officials had expressed apprehension over potential arms smuggling to Russia, leading some lawmakers to urge the White House to reconsider South Africa’s trade benefits.

Despite the earlier controversy, recent US legislation requires a comprehensive review of bilateral relations, potentially threatening existing trade agreements. Minister Tau aims to secure increased investment and advocate for an early renewal of AGOA, which offers 35 eligible sub-Saharan countries duty-free and quota-free access to the US market for nearly 2,000 products.