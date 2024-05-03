Toxicity around Genocide Conversations Drives most Rwandan Youths Away from the Topic

Hate speech fueled Rwanda’s tragic 1994 genocide against the Tutsis, resulting in the loss of around 800,000 people. Today, a new generation – including some very determined Generation Z members in Rwanda – is leading the charge to stop hate speech from spreading again and working towards a future of unity and understanding. Many youths are angry, according to Rwandan artist and PLP creative director Colin Kazungu. He said some youth react to these hate speeches by writing songs and poems about violence and revenge. To help, he is using entertainment, arts, and sports to dispel the hate and also create a safe space for genocide conversation.



SOURCE: VOANEWS