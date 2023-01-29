iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Tourists Flock to Nigerian Cave And Waterfall For Its 'Healing Powers'

2 hours ago 1 min read

There is a water cave in the community of Awhum, Nigeria said to contain healing properties. It takes around five minutes to reach the waterfall from the cave. To access the waterfall, one must go traverse the footpath and the water flowing through it. Luckily, locals say the water remains warm year-round. It is a beautiful sight to behold, however, it is much more than just a tourist attraction. The waters of the cave are believed to have the ability to “dispel” evil, according to nearby villagers. It is even collected and sprinkled in places people believe wicked forces need to be removed from. Word about the cave’s alleged power spread, causing it to attract people of all faiths who come to pray in the cave and bathe in the water in hopes of receiving a healing miracle.

TRAVEL NOIRE

