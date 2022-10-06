iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Tourist Shooting Was Calculated Killing – Sisulu

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu addressing the media on government's intervention measures on Coronavirus COVID-19 at DIRCO [Photo: GCIS]
6 hours ago 1 min read

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the murder of a German tourist in Mpumalanga was a calculated move.

She’s briefed the media at Kempton Park after meeting the family.

The 67-year-old was shot and killed en route to Numbi gate in Kruger National Park. Four tourists were travelling towards Numbi Gate when they were attacked by four armed men.

The police ministry has confirmed three people are in custody in connection with the murder.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Public Health Strategies For Managing Covid-19 And Future Pandemics In Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Measures Are In Place To Ensure Safety Of Tourists – Minister Sisulu

5 hours ago
1 min read

Stage 3 Power Cuts To Continue Until Saturday

6 hours ago
1 min read

Lesufi Ready For Gauteng’s Top Job

6 hours ago
North West Human Settlements
2 min read

North West Human Settlements On Launch Of Human Settlements Month

1 day ago
Minister Barbara Creecy
1 min read

Minister Barbara Creecy Condemns The Murder Of A German Tourist In The Kruger National Park

1 day ago
3 min read

The Presidential Employment Stimulus Reaches One Million South Africans

1 day ago
1 min read

New Tobacco Bill Targeting Smoking Indoors And Vaping

2 days ago
1 min read

Public Sector Strike Looming

2 days ago
1 min read

Stage 3 Load Shedding To Remain In Place Until Thursday Morning

4 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Urges ANC Members To Elect Capable Leaders

4 days ago
3 min read

Burkina Faso Army Announces Overthrow of Military Government

5 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Business Travel : Getting Back In The Saddle Takes More Than Catching A Plane

11 seconds ago
2 min read

How Property Sellers Are Affected By Higher Inflation And Interest Rates

6 mins ago
4 min read

The Pros And Cons Of Subletting A Property

5 hours ago
4 min read

Public Health Strategies For Managing Covid-19 And Future Pandemics In Africa

5 hours ago

Share