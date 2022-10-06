Tourist Shooting Was Calculated Killing – Sisulu

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the murder of a German tourist in Mpumalanga was a calculated move.

She’s briefed the media at Kempton Park after meeting the family.

The 67-year-old was shot and killed en route to Numbi gate in Kruger National Park. Four tourists were travelling towards Numbi Gate when they were attacked by four armed men.

The police ministry has confirmed three people are in custody in connection with the murder.

