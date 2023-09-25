Tourism Safety Becomes Paramount for Windhoek Officials                           

This week, Namibia launched an initiative aimed at rewarding, recognising and supporting individuals and entities that play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety, hospitality, kindness, care and preservation of the country’s tourism. The campaign, dubbed “Tourism Heroes,” was launched by the Gondwana Collection, a hub for travel and safaris in Namibia, in response to a concerning surge in criminal activities targeting international tourists. Speaking at the launch, Namibian Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta said this reward system will assist and support the government efforts in ensuring that culprits and criminals that target tourists and tourist establishments are quickly identified, apprehended, and brought to book to face the full wrath of the law.

IOL