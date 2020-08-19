Tourism Opens-up For Level 2

After several months of lockdown, Level 2 tourism has been opened up. Level 2 will allow people to get out a little more to enjoy beyond the comfort of their towns and cities. With no international visitors allowed to visit SA, it’s up to us to get them going again.
Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane confirmed on Wednesday that the entire industry would be opening up, allowing everything from theme parks to zoos and aquariums to unlock their gates once more.
