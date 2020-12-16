Tourism Leaders Ask That We All Be Extra Cautious This Festive Season

Share with your network!

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize recently announced that South Africa is officially in its second wave of COVID-19 infections, and just this weekend we’ve seen the daily number of new cases rise to over 7 000.

“This number is both astounding and disappointing as it highlights how lax our behaviour has become when it comes to following COVID-19 protocols,” says Brett Hendricks, Cape Town Tourism Chairperson.

Events around the country have been called out as super-spreader gatherings and those who attended and the event organisers have been sternly reprimanded by the President himself for their reckless and harmful behaviour.

Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, including Tourism says, “The holiday season is upon us, and very much welcomed given what we have all been through this year. Cape Town has so much on offer, no matter your budget or what you are looking for. However, the COVID-19 virus remains with us. All of us, businesses, locals and visitors, have to change our behaviour and adhere to safety measures so that we can stay open for business. We all have a role to play in keeping safe so we can keep our businesses open and the economy going. Always wear your mask, keep a safe distance from others, don’t gather in large crowds and continue to wash your hands and sanitise regularly. We are all in this together and being responsible is the key to a successful recovery of our economy.”

Hendricks adds, “Our tourism industry has already been hit hardest since the implementation of a National Lockdown more than 8 months ago. For the sake of our industry and our people, we must do everything in our power to influence and reinforce the sector’s role as a strong driver of economic growth and job creation. We need to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols. This is no longer an option! We need to do everything we can to keep our visitors safe, our communities safe, our families and friends safe. We need to keep tourism alive in our city! As an industry we need to show that we are playing by the rules. We cannot let ignorance of safety protocols, short-term financial greed or fear completely paralyze our sector. Our long-term well-being depends on it. So many people depend on it! Let’s do this together and let’s do this for Cape Town!”

