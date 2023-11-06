Tourism in WC is Continues to Expand

Mireille Wenger, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities in the Western Cape, says the province’s tourism industry is growing at a rapid pace.

More than 6.8 million international and domestic travellers passed through Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) between January and September.

International two-way passengers climbed by 60% compared to the same period previous year, while domestic two-way passengers increased by 14%.

This is according to the provincial government’s commerce, investment, and tourism development agency, Wesgro, which compiles a monthly tourism report.

Wenger described this as a “exciting trend” that she expects will not only continue, but will outperform all past summer seasons.

“This is why, in the coming months, we will continue to roll out the red carpet for both domestic and international visitors.” We are determined to do everything possible to help this important industry enhance economic growth and create many more jobs for inhabitants of the province… since more tourists equal more jobs.”