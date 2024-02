Some 66.4 million international visitor arrivals were counted for Africa in 2023, edging closer to 2019’s pre-pandemic figure of 69.1 million. That was driven by “robust demand” from European markets, says UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). An estimated 39.6 million international tourists visited destinations in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, equivalent to a roughly 90% recovery from 2019.

UN TOURISM