iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Tourism Department Responds To Tottenham Hotspur Deal

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu addressing the media on government's intervention measures on Coronavirus COVID-19 at DIRCO [Photo: GCIS]
4 hours ago 1 min read

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the news article detailing a R1-billion proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur is riddled with inaccuracies and untruths.

According to the tourism ministry, the reported deal is a Tourism Board matter on which Sisulu has not been briefed.

The Board is an independent body.

Proposals are received and processed before being passed through its executive committee and finally presented.

The ministry says the memorandum of understanding with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club is non-binding and must still pass muster.

SA Tourism proposed a three-year deal worth £42.5 million (about R900m) starting at the beginning of the 2023/24 English Premier League season and ending at the end of the 2026/27 season.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Zuma Decries SCA Parole Ruling

3 hours ago
1 min read

Parliament Processing Key Recommendations Of State Capture Report

4 hours ago
2 min read

African Nations Commit To Ending AIDS In Children By 2030

4 hours ago
1 min read

Vulnerable South Africans Now Eligible For 5th COVID-19 Booster

2 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town Mayor Urges Residents To Reduce Water Usage

2 days ago
1 min read

Calls For State Of Disaster On Energy Crisis At ANC Lekgotla

2 days ago
1 min read

Petrol And Diesel Prices Set To Rise

2 days ago
1 min read

SA’s First COVID-19 jab Ready For Trials

4 days ago
1 min read

CoCT Plans To Shield Capetonians From Power Cuts Within 3 Years – Hill-Lewis

6 days ago
1 min read

Modernise Basic Education System – Ramaphosa

6 days ago
1 min read

New Johannesburg Mayor To Be Elected On Friday

6 days ago
1 min read

Unions Reveal Culture Of Fear At Eskom

6 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Let’s Beat Cancer Together: Practical Tips To Support Cancer Patients

4 mins ago
5 min read

Tough Times Ahead As South Africans Face Financial Crises

3 hours ago
3 min read

How South Africans Can Save Electricity, Money And The Planet

3 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma Decries SCA Parole Ruling

3 hours ago

Share