Tourism Department Responds To Tottenham Hotspur Deal

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the news article detailing a R1-billion proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur is riddled with inaccuracies and untruths.

According to the tourism ministry, the reported deal is a Tourism Board matter on which Sisulu has not been briefed.

The Board is an independent body.

Proposals are received and processed before being passed through its executive committee and finally presented.

The ministry says the memorandum of understanding with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club is non-binding and must still pass muster.

SA Tourism proposed a three-year deal worth £42.5 million (about R900m) starting at the beginning of the 2023/24 English Premier League season and ending at the end of the 2026/27 season.

Share with your network!