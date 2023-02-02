Tourism Department Responds To Tottenham Hotspur Deal

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the news article detailing a R1-billion proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur is riddled with inaccuracies and untruths.
According to the tourism ministry, the reported deal is a Tourism Board matter on which Sisulu has not been briefed.
The Board is an independent body.
Proposals are received and processed before being passed through its executive committee and finally presented.
The ministry says the memorandum of understanding with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club is non-binding and must still pass muster.
SA Tourism proposed a three-year deal worth £42.5 million (about R900m) starting at the beginning of the 2023/24 English Premier League season and ending at the end of the 2026/27 season.
More Stories
Zuma Decries SCA Parole Ruling
Parliament Processing Key Recommendations Of State Capture Report
African Nations Commit To Ending AIDS In Children By 2030
Vulnerable South Africans Now Eligible For 5th COVID-19 Booster
Cape Town Mayor Urges Residents To Reduce Water Usage
Calls For State Of Disaster On Energy Crisis At ANC Lekgotla
Petrol And Diesel Prices Set To Rise
SA’s First COVID-19 jab Ready For Trials
CoCT Plans To Shield Capetonians From Power Cuts Within 3 Years – Hill-Lewis
Modernise Basic Education System – Ramaphosa
New Johannesburg Mayor To Be Elected On Friday
Unions Reveal Culture Of Fear At Eskom