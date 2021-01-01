iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Tourism Council Calls On Sisulu To Prioritise Rekindling International Tourism

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu addressing the media on government's intervention measures on Coronavirus COVID-19 at DIRCO [Photo: GCIS]

7 hours ago 1 min read

The Tourism Business Council on Monday called on Lindiwe Sisulu to hit the ground running in her new portfolio.

President Cyril Ramaphosa moved Sisulu out of her position as human settlements and water minister to the tourism portfolio.

CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa said there were several issues that needed to be addressed, including the issuing of transport permits and some system to track vaccinations that didn’t rely on a handwritten card.

Tshivengwa said it was vitally important that South Africa rekindle international tourism, not only by actively lobbying to get off no-travel lists but also by addressing issues of safety.

He said Sisulu’s experience as Minister of International relations should stand her in good stead in this regard.

But there are urgent functional issues to address, too.

