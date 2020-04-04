Apr 4, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Tourism Authority Urges South Africans To Stay Put, For Now

Apr 4, 2020 1 min read

South African Tourism has produced two heart-warming videos encouraging locals to stay home during the COVID-19 lockdown, with the promise they will be able to travel again soon. The tagline, ‘Don’t travel now, so you can travel later,’ ends each video, which encourages South Africans to remain optimistic, united and calm during this difficult time. While showing empty streets and citizens at home, the narrator assures the country that by doing its part, we will all get through this and be able to ‘be South Africa’ again. The sentiments align with exactly how South Africans are feeling during this strange and unprecedented time, and also remind us of what kind of country we are: one that is diverse and loves to celebrate itself.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

