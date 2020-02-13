Tour Operator Captures Rare Sight of a Baboon Grooming a Lion Cub

Kurt Schultz, the director of Kurt Safari, said the rainy season had made it harder to spot the animals, ”It’s rainy season in Kruger and the vegetation is thick and the grass long. When the baboons move away from the road into the grass, it’s not easy to see them.” The picture caused huge interest, with some saying it was a live re-enaction of Rafiki and Simba, the characters from the Lion King animation film. Mr Schultz said the cub, which was grabbed by the baboon, was probably in danger, “I have witnessed baboons viciously killing leopard cubs and have heard of baboons killing lion cubs but have never seen the care and attention given to a lion cub in this manner.” Mr Schultz added that he did not see a chance of the cub surviving.

SOURCE: BBC