Tottenham Sign Atalanta Goalkeeper Gollini On Season-Long Loan

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

29 seconds ago 1 min read

Tottenham Hotspur signed goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini from Serie A team Atalanta on a season-long loan, the Premier League side said on Saturday, making him new boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s first signing.

Gollini, 26, made 32 appearances in all competitions for Atalanta last season, helping them finish third in the league.

He previously played for Aston Villa in England’s second-tier Championship in 2016, before being loaned out to Atalanta, a deal that was made permanent in 2018.

Spurs have the option to make Gollini’s transfer permanent, the club said in a statement here.

Tottenham had been in search of a keeper to compete with captain Hugo Lloris and Joe Hart after Paulo Gazzaniga left at the end of his contract last month.

Tottenham, who finished seventh last season, begin their new campaign at home to champions Manchester City on Aug. 15.

Reuters

