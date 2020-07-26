Tottenham Seal Europa League Spot

Tottenham Hotspur secured a place in the Europa League next season as they closed out their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Harry Kane’s sharp early strike gave Spurs the lead but Palace, desperate to avoid an eighth successive defeat, hit back to claim a deserved share of the spoils.
Jeffrey Schlupp was on hand to net the equaliser early in the second half when the visitors failed to clear a corner.
With Palace already safe, despite their slump, it was all about Tottenham’s bid to finish in sixth above Wolverhampton Wanderers and guarantee a Europa League spot.
Wolves’ 2-0 loss at Chelsea ensured a point was enough for Jose Mourinho’s side who ended the season on 59 points, above Wolves on goal difference, thanks to a strong finish to a season of upheaval at the club.
