Tottenham Seal Europa League Spot

Photo Credit: Pool via REUTERS/Ian Walton

3 mins ago 1 min read

Tottenham Hotspur secured a place in the Europa League next season as they closed out their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Harry Kane’s sharp early strike gave Spurs the lead but Palace, desperate to avoid an eighth successive defeat, hit back to claim a deserved share of the spoils.

Jeffrey Schlupp was on hand to net the equaliser early in the second half when the visitors failed to clear a corner.

With Palace already safe, despite their slump, it was all about Tottenham’s bid to finish in sixth above Wolverhampton Wanderers and guarantee a Europa League spot.

Wolves’ 2-0 loss at Chelsea ensured a point was enough for Jose Mourinho’s side who ended the season on 59 points, above Wolves on goal difference, thanks to a strong finish to a season of upheaval at the club.

Reuters

