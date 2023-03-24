ESPN Africa to broadcast world leading boxing franchise fights

ESPN (https://www.ESPN.com/) Africa is proud to announce that it is set to become the home of Top Rank Boxing across the African continent. The multiyear agreement adds to the diverse US and African sport that ESPN currently offers by bringing viewers the very best of international boxing and showcasing some of the most prolific fighters in the world.

The first fight to be broadcast by ESPN Africa will take place on 25 March 2023 and will broadcast live on 26 March at 03:00 (CAT), featuring the junior welterweight battle between Jose Ramirez and Richard Commey of Ghana. The co-feature will be a world title unification clash, as WBA minimumweight world champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada collides with WBC world champion Tina Rupprecht.

Top Rank Boxing is boxing’s leading promotion company that has shaped, developed and promoted the careers of top international pay-per-view superstars, including Muhammad Ali, Marvin Hagler, Tommy Hearns, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Aaron Pryor, Alexis Arguello, Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Miguel Cotto, Erik Morales, Terence Crawford, Vasiliy Lomachenko, and others. Top Rank has been an architect of boxing’s global growth by staging high-profile events in landmark settings around the world and the upcoming fights promise to continue to build this legacy.

ESPN Africa’s coverage of Top Rank Boxing will include live broadcasts of the fights, as well as pre-fight and post-fight analysis, interviews, and behind-the-scenes content. The broadcasts will be available to audiences across Africa, providing viewers with an opportunity to enjoy the nail-biting action, live from the Top Rank Boxing events.

Upcoming bouts include:

25 March, Fresno, California

Junior Welterweight Battle – Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey

1 April, Tulsa, Oklahoma

WBO Featherweight World Title Showdown – Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe

8 April, Newark, New Jersey

WBC Lightweight World Title Eliminator – Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino

Sharing his excitement about the announcement Kyle De Klerk, Director: Sports of Africa at the Walt Disney Company Africa shared, “We are excited to bring Top Rank, the Worldwide Leader in Boxing promotions, to our African audiences. Top Rank’s proven track record of hosting some of the greatest matches in history and exciting upcoming schedule of events, is a welcome and fitting addition to our program offering.”

