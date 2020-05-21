Top Performers Line Up for Africa Day Concert

Share with your network!

Some of Africa’s biggest music stars are lined up to perform at a 2-hour long virtual concert on Monday to celebrate Africa Day. Actor and musician, Idris Elba is hosting the concert titled ‘Africa Day Benefit Concert at Home’ through a partnership with music channel, MTV Base Africa, and YouTube. Elba, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 in April says the concert is to “raise funds for those impacted by Covid-19,” and will go to the World Food Program and the UNICEF who are supporting coronavirus-affected communities across Africa. Africa has over 95,000 cases of the virus and 2,995 deaths resulting from it as of May 21. The concert will feature performances from music acts like Benin’s Angelique Kidjo, Kenya’s Sauti Sol, South Africa’s Sho Madjozi, and Nigeria’s Burna Boy. South African comedian Trevor Noah, reigning Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, and rapper Sean Paul are also part of the concert’s line up presenters, according to the organizers. Africa Day is a celebration of the successes of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU now the AU) from its creation on May 25, 1963, in the fight against colonialism. Different countries in Africa, as well as around the world celebrate the day annually.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

