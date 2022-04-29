Top Healthcare App In SA Winns Start-Up Of The Year 2022

The Kena Health App, powered by Healthforce, has won the Innovation City Start-Up of the Year 2022.

The ground-breaking app offers real-world, cost-effective and quality healthcare to anyone in South African for a fraction of the cost of a visit to the GP; and after only two months of being in the market, the start-up has grown in leaps and bounds, already making a huge impact on the lives of many South Africans.

Over the past week, Kena Health was the number 1 most downloaded medical app in the country on the Google Play store.

“This win is a great achievement for us after only launching in March this year. We are incredibly proud of this product and know that it will be a game changer for millions of South Africans. The word ‘Kena’ means ‘everyone is welcome’ – and that is exactly the ethos we live by”.

The app connects you with a nurse, doctor or mental health professional and lets you talk to them through voice, text or video for only R160 per consultation. The first three consultations are free of charge. Patients get a range of healthcare services including expert medical advice, prescriptions, sick notes, referrals and more – all available through the app on a smartphone.

“Our goal is to improve access to quality care by lowering cost,” says Kena Health Founder and CEO Saul Kornik. “By creating an app that focuses on team-based healthcare, we’re able to do this, while actually improving the quality of health outcomes for each patient.”

Innovation City is an invitation-only community of digital start-ups, scale-ups, corporates, intrapreneurs, entrepreneurs, world changers and innovators. It is a world-class network that wants to help accelerate digital innovation through fostering co-creation. Through partnership with Epicentre Stockholm and its 500+ membership companies, Innovation City can help fast track Cape Town’s digital ambitions.

Share with your network!