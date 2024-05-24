The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) has released its 2024 ranking for the most popular destination for important meetings in 2023. The ranking, released on May 13, 2024, recognised South Africa as the most popular destination for important meetings in 2023.South Africa emerged as leader, followed by Rwanda, Kenya, Egypt, and Uganda as the top five most popular destinations for important meetings in 2023. The other African countries in the top 10 rankings were Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Mozambique, and Niger. Despite being Africa’s largest market by size, Nigeria was ranked the 14th most popular destination for important meetings in 2023.

BUSINESS INSIDER