Top Destinations to Visit in Africa

Game viewing in Kenya is unparalleled! With year-round dense viewing experiences including, lion, leopard, elephants, buffalo, giraffe, zebra and of course, the Great Migration in the legendary Masai Mara. Take in Amboseli’s remarkable views of Mount Kilimanjaro. Encounter raw cultures in authentic Masai villages and take in the views of the endless savannas of Africa with a hot air balloon safari while the beauty of Africa unfolds below.
