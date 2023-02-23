Top Cricket Veterans Descend On Cape Town For Over-50s Cricket World Cup

The wait is almost over as the world’s top Over-50s cricketers are set to compete in the highly-anticipated Over-50s Cricket World Cup, sponsored by Evergreen Lifestyle, in Cape Town between 6-20 March, 2023.

The tournament features 14 teams from around the world – South Africa, England, Wales, Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, India, United Arab Emirates, Namibia, United States and Canada – and will be played at various venues across Cape Town, including Claremont Cricket Club, Western Province Cricket Club, Green Point Cricket Club and Cape Town Cricket Club, as well as at the University of Stellenbosch and several high schools in the area.

The cherry on top sees the Final being decided at the iconic Newlands Cricket Ground on 20 March.

South Africa will be captained by former Protea Louis Koen. He is joined by fellow former internationals Alan Dawson and Clive Eksteen, vice-captain and former Western Province cricketer Mario Solomons, and former Border fast bowler Mlungsi ‘Lefty‘ Ngece, amongst others.

Koen is excited about the prospects of his team’s success in the tournament: “The Over-50s Cricket World Cup promises to be a thrilling and highly competitive tournament. We’re confident in our abilities and are looking forward to representing our country on the global stage.”

As with the tournament in 2020, which had to be abandoned midway through because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Over-50s Cricket World Cup will again be sponsored by Evergreen Lifestyle, South Africa’s leading provider of retirement living solutions.

“We are thrilled to be sponsoring the Over-50s Cricket World Cup and supporting the continued well-being of cricket in South Africa,” said Phil Wilson, Sales Director of Evergreen Lifestyle.”

“As a company that is dedicated to promoting socially and physically active retirement lifestyles, we believe that sports like cricket play an essential role in maintaining physical and mental health.”

“It will be wonderful to welcome cricketers from all across the world to Cape Town – many were here two years ago, and this time round we look forward to a full tournament with many exciting matches and moments.”

The tournament format includes Division A and B, with hosts South Africa joined by India, Pakistan, Wales, Namibia, England and UAE in Division B, while the A group features Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Canada, Zimbabwe, New Zealand and the United States.

Tournament Director Roger Moult said, “After a lot of planning and logistics we are thrilled to finally be welcoming everyone to Cape Town, especially newcomers to the veteran cricket scene, USA and the UAE. We are looking forward to recreating the excitement and spirit which was evident in 2020.”

The Over-50s Cricket World Cup promises to be a landmark event in the history of cricket and is set to be an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike.

The full match schedule and tournament details will be made available shortly, and circulated via email and on the tournament website later this week.

