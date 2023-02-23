iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Top Cricket Veterans Descend On Cape Town For Over-50s Cricket World Cup

Proteas Over-50s captain Louis Koen (left) with vice-captain Mario Solomons (middle) and Over-50s all-rounder Alan Dawson (right)
14 hours ago 3 min read

The wait is almost over as the world’s top Over-50s cricketers are set to compete in the highly-anticipated Over-50s Cricket World Cup, sponsored by Evergreen Lifestyle, in Cape Town between 6-20 March, 2023.

The tournament features 14 teams from around the world – South Africa, England, Wales, Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, India, United Arab Emirates, Namibia, United States and Canada – and will be played at various venues across Cape Town, including Claremont Cricket Club, Western Province Cricket Club, Green Point Cricket Club and Cape Town Cricket Club, as well as at the University of Stellenbosch and several high schools in the area.

The cherry on top sees the Final being decided at the iconic Newlands Cricket Ground on 20 March.

South Africa will be captained by former Protea Louis Koen. He is joined by fellow former internationals Alan Dawson and Clive Eksteen, vice-captain and former Western Province cricketer Mario Solomons, and former Border fast bowler Mlungsi ‘Lefty‘ Ngece, amongst others.

Koen is excited about the prospects of his team’s success in the tournament: “The Over-50s Cricket World Cup promises to be a thrilling and highly competitive tournament. We’re confident in our abilities and are looking forward to representing our country on the global stage.”

As with the tournament in 2020, which had to be abandoned midway through because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Over-50s Cricket World Cup will again be sponsored by Evergreen Lifestyle, South Africa’s leading provider of retirement living solutions.

“We are thrilled to be sponsoring the Over-50s Cricket World Cup and supporting the continued well-being of cricket in South Africa,” said Phil Wilson, Sales Director of Evergreen Lifestyle.”

“As a company that is dedicated to promoting socially and physically active retirement lifestyles, we believe that sports like cricket play an essential role in maintaining physical and mental health.”

“It will be wonderful to welcome cricketers from all across the world to Cape Town – many were here two years ago, and this time round we look forward to a full tournament with many exciting matches and moments.”

The tournament format includes Division A and B, with hosts South Africa joined by India, Pakistan, Wales, Namibia, England and UAE in Division B, while the A group features Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Canada, Zimbabwe, New Zealand and the United States.

Tournament Director Roger Moult said, “After a lot of planning and logistics we are thrilled to finally be welcoming everyone to Cape Town, especially newcomers to the veteran cricket scene, USA and the UAE. We are looking forward to recreating the excitement and spirit which was evident in 2020.”

The Over-50s Cricket World Cup promises to be a landmark event in the history of cricket and is set to be an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike.

The full match schedule and tournament details will be made available shortly, and circulated via email and on the tournament website later this week.

For more information please contact the relevant party below.

Contacts

Sponsor

Evergreen Lifestyle

Sharnè Swart

C: +27 82 300 4126

E: sharnes@evergreenlifestyle.co.za

Press and PR

Wishlist Media

Ryan Cooper

C: +27 64 900 7948

E: ryan@wishlist-media.com

Andrew Young

C: +27 72 840 2433

E: andrew@wishlist-media.com

Tournament Director

Roger Moult

C: +27 76 080 3468

E: roger@designer.co.za

Photographs

MatchPix SA

MC Laubscher

C: 076 794 2682

E: matchpixsa@gmail.com

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Spurs Up To Fourth

4 days ago
2 min read

Rashford Nets Double As Man United Outclass Leicester

4 days ago
2 min read

Pope Red Card Leaves Newcastle With Dilemma For League Cup Final

5 days ago
3 min read

England Thrash New Zealand With ‘Bazball’ And Broad-side

5 days ago
2 min read

Premier League Referees Are ‘Very Bad’ – De Zerbi

5 days ago
2 min read

Chelsea’s Potter Says He Is Not The Problem After Latest Loss

5 days ago
2 min read

Villa Boss Rebukes Keeper Martinez For Leaving Goal Empty

5 days ago
1 min read

Italy Asks Brazil Forward Robinho To Serve Prison Sentence In Home Country

5 days ago
1 min read

Nunez And Gakpo Seal Liverpool Win At 10-Man Newcastle

5 days ago
1 min read

Manchester City Held At Forest To Fall Behind Arsenal In Title Race

5 days ago
1 min read

Struggling Southampton Grab Vital Win At Chelsea

5 days ago
3 min read

Race For Man United Gathers Steam With INEOS, Elliott Interest

5 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Top Cricket Veterans Descend On Cape Town For Over-50s Cricket World Cup

14 hours ago
3 min read

Looking For Greener Pastures? Here Are Some Options

14 hours ago
4 min read

How Our Smartphones Can Help Improve Wildlife Conservation

15 hours ago
3 min read

Take Control Of Your Finances With A Budget

15 hours ago

Share