Top 7 African Movies at the Toronto International Film Festival                                    

Although the turnout is expected to be lighter due to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes, the Toronto International Film Festival will still feature an outstanding line-up of films, including some great new works from Africa. Incredibly diverse, the offerings range from fast-paced thrillers to adaptations of popular novels. Cameroonian-Belgian documentarian Rosine Mbakam makes her feature-length debut with Mambar Pierrette, a modest, slice-of-life drama that quietly observes the attempts of its heroine to exist within the patriarchal system in Douala.

