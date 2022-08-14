Top 5 African Travel Destinations To Visit This August

Depending on where you go, the worst of the winter chill is over, the skies are clear, and the weather is generally stunning to cater for those looking for some much-needed sun after the colder months. If you’re not a fan of the beach or safaris, you might consider visiting Lake Volta as an excellent alternative. This is the largest artificial reservoir in the world based on surface area and generates a significant amount of the country’s electricity. To put its size in perspective, Lake Volta covers almost 4% of the land area of Ghana. You can fish to your heart’s content or enjoy any of the excellent variety of exotic and luxurious hotels near the lake. The Bazaruto Archipelago of Mozambique is a chain of six islands strung out in the Indian Ocean. You can relax, escape and explore to your heart’s content. From diving to see the exquisite marine life, sipping a sundowner on the beach, or going adventuring along the coast, Mozambique provides for an amazing fun-filled adventure to entertain the entire family. There’s something to be said for staying in a stunning beach villa and watching the sun set in the evenings.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
More Stories
African Countries that don’t Require a Visa to Enter South Africa
South Africans are Now Swelling the Ranks of Explorers Shouldering Backpacks
Getting around West Africa’s Most Populous City can be an Adventure in Itself
The Mauritian Dream
The Newly Reopened Africa Centre Celebrates the Continent’s Culture (and Seriously Chic Room Dividers)
From Bold Prints to Gender Defying Clothes: 4 Things to Know About Contemporary African Fashion
Meet the Nigerian Artist Visualizing Africa’s Future by Reaching into the Past
En Vogue
Interview: Director K is Making Historic Afrobeats Music Videos
Nigeria has Promised to Legalize Local Refineries and Set Up Refining Hubs in the Niger Delta
Central African Ministers Agree to Merge Two Regional Blocs to Boost Trade and Growth
WhatsApp Backs Firms with Impact Investment