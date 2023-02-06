Top 5 African Cities Food Lovers Must Visit in 2023

If you’ve never heard of the Global Foodie Index, and you love food and travel, it’s time you learned about it! Each year, the Index produces its list of the world’s top 150 cities for exceptional food, based on a number of factors, including variety and quantity of cuisine offerings, number of Michelin-starred restaurants, and more. For 2023, Africa made the list with 8 different cities, and the names may surprise you. From the blend of African, European, and Middle Eastern flavours in Cairo to the diverse seafood cuisine in Durban, there’s no shortage of delicious and exotic dishes to try. These African cities are a food lover’s paradise, offering a unique and unforgettable culinary experience. Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or just looking to broaden your taste buds, these cities have you covered.
