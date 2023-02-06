iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Top 5 African Cities Food Lovers Must Visit in 2023

4 hours ago 1 min read

If you’ve never heard of the Global Foodie Index, and you love food and travel, it’s time you learned about it! Each year, the Index produces its list of the world’s top 150 cities for exceptional food, based on a number of factors, including variety and quantity of cuisine offerings, number of Michelin-starred restaurants, and more. For 2023, Africa made the list with 8 different cities, and the names may surprise you. From the blend of African, European, and Middle Eastern flavours in Cairo to the diverse seafood cuisine in Durban, there’s no shortage of delicious and exotic dishes to try. These African cities are a food lover’s paradise, offering a unique and unforgettable culinary experience. Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or just looking to broaden your taste buds, these cities have you covered.        
.

AFRICA BUSINESS INSIDER

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf on ‘Queen of Sheba’   

4 hours ago
1 min read

Discovery of Embalming Workshop Reveals How Ancient Egyptians Mummified the Dead

4 hours ago
1 min read

On a Walking Safari in Zambia

4 hours ago
1 min read

theGrio Style Guide: A Glimpse Into the Robust African Fashion Industry

4 hours ago
1 min read

SA’s First Black African Freediving Instructor On her Favourite Ocean Spots along Cape Town    

4 hours ago
1 min read

Iemanjá Festival: Keeping the Afro-Brazilian Tradition Alive

4 hours ago
1 min read

African Travel and Tourism has Potential for Immense Growth

4 hours ago
1 min read

Dakar Hosts the First Africa Vegan Restaurant Week

4 hours ago
1 min read

Under the Hanging Tree Examines how Namibia’s Genocide Lives on Today

4 hours ago
1 min read

Under the Hanging Tree Examines how Namibia’s Genocide Lives on Today

4 hours ago
1 min read

Re-entry of Higher Capacity Aircraft on African Routes Shows Recovery of Hard Hit Travel Sector

2 days ago
2 min read

For the First Time, Jumia May have to Worry about its Liquidity Position

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf on ‘Queen of Sheba’   

4 hours ago
1 min read

Discovery of Embalming Workshop Reveals How Ancient Egyptians Mummified the Dead

4 hours ago
1 min read

On a Walking Safari in Zambia

4 hours ago
1 min read

theGrio Style Guide: A Glimpse Into the Robust African Fashion Industry

4 hours ago

Share