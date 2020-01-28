Top 10 Topics at Mining Indaba 2020

The theme for Investing in African Mining Indaba 2020 is Optimising Growth and Investment in the Digitised Mining Economy. Delegates will look at topics such as, revisiting the fundamentals of the mining industry with next-generation values. Price volatility and the impact of mining investment for 2020 and beyond. Future of work and digitally skilled miners. Automation hour: robotics, job creation and operation optimisation. The programme content for 2020 is geared towards exploring the key drivers of investment decisions within the African mining market and forging the future direction of the African mining industry. The Ministerial Investing in African Mining Indaba and Government programmed is set to attract some 38 ministers from across the African continent and beyond, cementing Mining Indaba’s reputation as the world’s largest mining investment event.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM