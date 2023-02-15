iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Top 10 Largest Countries in Africa by Area

4 hours ago 1 min read

Africa, the second largest continent in the world, is home to a diverse range of countries with varying sizes. The continent’s physical geography predominantly consists of plains and tablelands, with inner plateaus prevalent in the sub-Saharan region. The political geography of Africa has been shaped by its colonial history, with the European colonisers dividing up the continent in the 19th and 20th centuries. Most African countries gained their independence in the latter half of the 1900s, and the newest country on the continent is South Sudan, which became independent in 2011.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Equatorial Guinea Confirms Its First Outbreak of the Marburg Virus

4 hours ago
1 min read

A New Gallup Survey Paints a Bleak Picture of Ethiopians Suffering 

4 hours ago
1 min read

Hot Periods Contribute to High Cancer Prevalence among Persons with Albinism in Malawi

4 hours ago
1 min read

Search Continues for Ghanaian Footballer Missing in Türkiye

4 hours ago
1 min read

Piecing Together the Motive Behind Popular South African Musician’s Murder

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Wealthiest People Lost a Combined $3.1 Billion in the past Year

4 hours ago
1 min read

SA, Russia and China Sea Drills Set to Begin

4 hours ago
1 min read

DRC Looks to More Traditional Food Sources

4 hours ago
1 min read

How to Cushion the Financial Blow for Zimbabweans

4 hours ago
1 min read

Investors Cautiously Optimistic that Nigeria Will See Improvements Whoever Wins Poll

1 day ago
1 min read

Botswana Wants Equal Share of Its Diamonds

1 day ago
1 min read

What is the Key to Easing Zambia’s Debt Burden?

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Equatorial Guinea Confirms Its First Outbreak of the Marburg Virus

4 hours ago
1 min read

A New Gallup Survey Paints a Bleak Picture of Ethiopians Suffering 

4 hours ago
1 min read

Hot Periods Contribute to High Cancer Prevalence among Persons with Albinism in Malawi

4 hours ago
1 min read

Search Continues for Ghanaian Footballer Missing in Türkiye

4 hours ago

Share