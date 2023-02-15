Top 10 Largest Countries in Africa by Area

Africa, the second largest continent in the world, is home to a diverse range of countries with varying sizes. The continent’s physical geography predominantly consists of plains and tablelands, with inner plateaus prevalent in the sub-Saharan region. The political geography of Africa has been shaped by its colonial history, with the European colonisers dividing up the continent in the 19th and 20th centuries. Most African countries gained their independence in the latter half of the 1900s, and the newest country on the continent is South Sudan, which became independent in 2011.
SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER
