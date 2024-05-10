Top 10 Billionaires in Africa

In Africa, as in the rest of the world, there has been significant activity in the billionaire sphere, with some billionaires rising in rank, others falling, newcomers joining the list, and some dropping off altogether. For instance, at the beginning of 2024, Johann Rupert & Family held the title of the richest in Africa with a net worth of $10.3 billion. Aliko Dangote wasn’t far behind, with a respectable $9.5 billion to his name. However, the situation has since changed, with Dangote’s fortune now standing at $13.4 billion, leaving Rupert & Family trailing with $12.2 billion.

BUSINESS INSIDER