You’ve completed your performance development plan and have a few stretch goals you have to accomplish this year, but now what? Most managers are good at identifying what you have to do but spend very little time on how to get there.

Achieving career success starts with having a plan. A plan helps to provide clarity, focus and direction to take the necessary steps to reach your goals. Whether you have a performance development plan, want to change your job, or are applying for a promotion, having a plan can be invaluable.

There are several key benefits to having a career success plan to help you achieve your goals. Selina Fisher of Selina Newman Coaching is about to launch a live coaching and mentoring session for this very thing – to help professionals like you create a 90-day plan to achieve your career goals – and she shares some insights into why having a plan is vital if you wish to advance in your career this year.

Here are the top 10 benefits of having a clear plan to achieve your career goals.

1. Increases your chances of success

Having a clear plan can drastically increase your chances of success if you have been trying to change your job for a while. You know that ‘hoping to apply for jobs when you have time’ is not a good strategy. Having a plan helps you to identify the steps you need to take to change your job. This makes it easier to stay on track and avoid delays.

2. Helps you stay focused

A clear plan makes it easier to stay focused on the goal. Your milestones are clearly defined and broken down into manageable steps to help you stay focused.

3. Reduces stress

Having a plan reduces stress and anxiety by providing clarity and structure. When working in a busy corporate environment, most professionals can only focus on their career goals after hours or at weekends. Knowing what to do and when you have to do it can help make reaching your goals less overwhelming.

4. Saves you time

Most professionals suffer from decision fatigue by the end of a busy day. Having a plan will save you time figuring out what to do next. Your actions are clearly defined, and if your plan is set up correctly, you will know how long it will take to get it done. This saves you time and makes it easier to commit to the task.

5. Enhances your problem-solving skills

Creating a clear plan can enhance your problem-solving skills, as it requires you to think through each step and anticipate potential blockers. This can help you develop strategies to manage potential challenges before they arise, allowing smoother progress toward your goal.

6. Creates change

A career success plan can help create the change you want, whether in your career or current job. Professionals often fear change, but change is what you need to get to the job and life you desire. A plan executed consistently will help you create the change you want.

7. Creates a clear path

A plan helps you create a path or system to achieve your goals. You can measure your progress and quickly get back on track should life get in the way. Having a clear path allows you to be consistent in achieving your career goals.

8. Help you to take responsibility for your career

A plan allows you to take radical responsibility for the life and career you want. So often, when professionals work in busy environments, their life and career goals are the first things they stop focusing on. A plan keeps you accountable and on track and shows you your next steps.

9. Helps you overcome procrastination

When your career goal feels too big, it can lead to procrastination, leading you to put off your dream life or career.

Having a career success plan breaks down your goal into small actionable steps that you can take consistently. When you sit down to work on your career goal, you will know exactly what you need to work on, making it easier to choose action over procrastination.

10. Helps you to identify what support you need

Having a clear plan helps you to identify what resources you will need at various stages of implementing your plan. If one of your milestones is to close a skills gap, you can identify the necessary resources to help you close the gap. This might look like working with a mentor, job shadowing or registering for a short course.

Having a plan is crucial for career success. You may not be in the career or job you want right now, but when you have a clear plan, you feel less stuck in your current situation. If you have spent time in a corporate work environment, you know that relying on ‘when I have time’ is not a reliable strategy. A clear plan executed consistently will help you change your work life.

Fisher concludes: “upcoming live coaching and mentoring session we will set clear milestones to achieve your career goals and develop a detailed plan to create momentum over the next 90 days. My clients feel infinitely better about their work lives when they have a clear action plan.

In the words of Lil Wayne: “The more time you spend contemplating what you should have done… you lose valuable time planning what you can and will do”.

