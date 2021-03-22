Tokara Sauvignon Blanc Crowned Best in the World in Brussels

Share with your network!

Tokara Sauvignon Blanc has claimed its rightful place on the world stage as overall winner of the 12th Concours Mondial du Sauvignon in Brussels.

Best Sauvignon of the Competition and the only South African wine to bring home a trophy, Tokara Reserve Collection Sauvignon Blanc 2020 is a cool climate showstopper from Tokara’s Elgin vineyards and another feather in winemaker Stuart Botha’s cap.

“Originating from arguably the finest terroir in the country, the wine showcases an exquisite aromatic diversity. Headed up by creamy passion fruit and blackcurrant leaf, the nose is tantalising and demands a taste. Zesty green apples interplay with a creamy mid-palate and saline finish,” is how Botha describes this highly acclaimed gold medallist.

Excelling as best overall out of 1 200 wines from across the globe, is the crowning glory of the Ferreira family’s foresight to craft timeless wines over more than 20 vintages with international appeal that express their sense of place and distinct South African identity.

Sauvignon blanc has enjoyed a meteoric rise internationally in recent years. Its broad ranging flavour spectrum is considered one of the variety’s greatest assets. Winning best Sauvignon overall in this highly competitive arena is a major feat for Tokara, but also reaffirms the ability of South Africa to produce quality, world class Sauvignon blancs.

“One thing I’ve realised since joining Tokara is with this terroir and this team we can achieve anything,” adds Botha.

Tokara Reserve Collection Sauvignon Blanc 2020 is available at a cellar door price of R160 per bottle. Visit the Tokara tasting lounge or buy it online at www.tokara.com while stocks last.

