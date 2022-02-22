iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Togo Pushes for Sustainable Fashion at Annual International Fashion Festival

2 hours ago 1 min read

A number of fashion designers and lovers flocked to the event with different designs being showcased at the colorful evening.The occasion did not only provide an opportunity to discover the latest trends in African fashion but also reflected on an issue that has become crucial today that is the creation of an eco-responsible fashion. One specific collection caused a sensation and was designed by Marrousia Rebeca and the Togolese stylist Desmo. Two enthusiasts of Upcycling, a system of recycling that gives a second life to used clothes and fabrics in order to transform them into new pieces. A total of 58 designers were present at the festival. Several ideas from fashion designers came up during this festival for a more ethical and sustainable fashion. Some proposed creations with less polluting materials, or with abandoned fabrics. Others intend to give a second life to old clothes. What now remains is how the commitments made in Lomé will be implemented.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Life for Many African Footballers Who Aspire to Successful Careers Overseas

2 hours ago
1 min read

Juba’s Class of 2021 Told to Invest in Own Narrative

2 hours ago
1 min read

Using Technology to Bridge the Continent’s Health Service Gap

2 hours ago
1 min read

Bamako To Stick to Military Rule for One Term

2 hours ago
1 min read

Congolese Gallery Takes US Museum On

2 hours ago
1 min read

The First Official Igbo Lecturer at Oxford University

2 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Opposition Pulls in the Numbers

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Human Cost of Abuja’s Security Strategy

3 hours ago
1 min read

Abiy Switches On Controversial Dam

3 hours ago
1 min read

Creating a Soft Landing for First-time Travelers to Senegal

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Biggest International Contemporary Art Fair Opened Its Doors to the Public Again

2 days ago
1 min read

A Plethora of Beach Spots in Tanzania

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Togo Pushes for Sustainable Fashion at Annual International Fashion Festival

2 hours ago
1 min read

Life for Many African Footballers Who Aspire to Successful Careers Overseas

2 hours ago
1 min read

Juba’s Class of 2021 Told to Invest in Own Narrative

2 hours ago
1 min read

Using Technology to Bridge the Continent’s Health Service Gap

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer