Togo Pushes for Sustainable Fashion at Annual International Fashion Festival

A number of fashion designers and lovers flocked to the event with different designs being showcased at the colorful evening.The occasion did not only provide an opportunity to discover the latest trends in African fashion but also reflected on an issue that has become crucial today that is the creation of an eco-responsible fashion. One specific collection caused a sensation and was designed by Marrousia Rebeca and the Togolese stylist Desmo. Two enthusiasts of Upcycling, a system of recycling that gives a second life to used clothes and fabrics in order to transform them into new pieces. A total of 58 designers were present at the festival. Several ideas from fashion designers came up during this festival for a more ethical and sustainable fashion. Some proposed creations with less polluting materials, or with abandoned fabrics. Others intend to give a second life to old clothes. What now remains is how the commitments made in Lomé will be implemented.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!