Togo Could Move the Needle on Tropical Diseases

Neglected tropical diseases are a group of 20 diseases found mostly in tropical regions that are strongly associated with poverty. Among them are skin diseases like scabies, leprosy and yaws. A research team led a study in Togo, in west Africa, to assess the burden of these diseases. They found a high prevalence of several skin infections and evidence of social impact experienced by the patients. They suggest that local and national health authorities, in Togo and more widely across Africa, consider an approach that integrates skin management along with general public educational programmes to encourage early reporting of cases to the health service. This study has provided evidence around the numbers and types of skin neglected tropical disease and fungal infections found in school and rural communities in Togo. The data has been presented within Togo and to the relevant international groups such as the WHO.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

