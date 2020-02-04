Tue. Feb 4th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Togo Breaks ground on its 50MW Photovoltaic Solar Power Complex

18 mins ago 1 min read

The Moyamed Bin Zayed Solar PV Complex is West Africa’s largest ongoing solar PV project, and supports Togo’s ambitions to increase its rural electrification rate to 50% by 2022, and 100% by 2030. The project further confirms the growing presence of AMEA Power in the continent. The UAE-based company has become a serious investor in Africa’s energy sector and represents the growing appetite of private players and investors from the Middle East to invest in Africa. At the end of 2019, Saudi Arabia-based ACWA Power signed two long-term power purchase agreements for 250MW of solar PV projects in Ethiopia, while state-owned ADNOC is reportedly looking at several investments into the African upstream oil & gas sector.

 SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Stories

1 min read

The Nile Becomes a Playground for the Biggest Names in River Cruising

16 mins ago
1 min read

Togo Breaks ground on its 50MW Photovoltaic Solar Power Complex

17 mins ago
1 min read

The First Casualties of Nigeria’s Motorcycle Ban

20 mins ago
1 min read

Helping Kenyans with Mobility Issues Live More Independent Lives

24 mins ago
1 min read

The Scramble for Libya

25 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Should Set its Sights on Feeding the World

26 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Blade Nzimande Condems Violent Student Protests At University Of KZN

5 mins ago
1 min read

Lesotho’s First Lady Maesaiah Thabane Charged With Murder, Attempted Murder

10 mins ago
1 min read

Will Bonginkosi Madikizela Enter Race For DA Leader?

16 mins ago
1 min read

The Nile Becomes a Playground for the Biggest Names in River Cruising

16 mins ago