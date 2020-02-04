The Moyamed Bin Zayed Solar PV Complex is West Africa’s largest ongoing solar PV project, and supports Togo’s ambitions to increase its rural electrification rate to 50% by 2022, and 100% by 2030. The project further confirms the growing presence of AMEA Power in the continent. The UAE-based company has become a serious investor in Africa’s energy sector and represents the growing appetite of private players and investors from the Middle East to invest in Africa. At the end of 2019, Saudi Arabia-based ACWA Power signed two long-term power purchase agreements for 250MW of solar PV projects in Ethiopia, while state-owned ADNOC is reportedly looking at several investments into the African upstream oil & gas sector.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
More Stories
The Nile Becomes a Playground for the Biggest Names in River Cruising
Togo Breaks ground on its 50MW Photovoltaic Solar Power Complex
The First Casualties of Nigeria’s Motorcycle Ban
Helping Kenyans with Mobility Issues Live More Independent Lives
The Scramble for Libya
Africa Should Set its Sights on Feeding the World