Togo and the African Union Mourn Edem Kodjo

The government and people of Togo are mourning the death of a former Prime Minister who died at the age of 82 in the French capital Paris on Saturday, April 11. The current Togolese Foreign Minister in reacting to the news posted on Twitter: “A brilliant academic, and an ardent Pan-African, our beloved Edem Kodjo died in Paris after a long illness. In Togo, Kodjo spent two stints as Prime Minister, the first period from from 1994 to 1996 and again from 2005 to 2006 under former president Gnassingbe Eyadema. He also held a number of ministerial posts years before. During his tenure he took over the OUA leadership from Etéki Mboumoua, a Cameroonian diplomat reputed as the man who dismantled the Portuguese colonial empire in Africa. Eteki died in October 2016 at the age of 83 in the Cameroonian capital, Yaounde. In his condolence message, the current African Union Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, described Kodjo as “a brilliant African intellectual,” and “a distinguished statesman and tireless knight of peace.”

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

