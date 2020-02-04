Toddler (1) Snatched From Sleeping Mother

A baby has been abducted allegedly by an unknown man in Jouberton in the North West.

It’s understood the one-year-old girl was snatched while sleeping in a room with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.

The child has been named as Mpho Kgorovadira and was last seen wearing a pink dress with a red and blue jersey.

The police’s Adele Myburgh said: “The 22-year-old complainant, who is the mother of the child, was at her boyfriend’s house with her 15-month-old daughter. She allegedly woke up and an unknown man was in the room who grabbed the child. She was all alone during this incident. The suspect allegedly entered the house through an open door.”

EWN