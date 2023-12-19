Toasting To South Africa’s Rugby Brilliance In The Limited Edition KWV Five Champions Brandy

KWV, South Africa’s foremost wine and spirits producer, is launching its KWV Five Champions Limited Edition bottle. This exclusive release pays tribute to South African Rugby’s unwavering resilience and tenacity in the face of formidable opponents – New Zealand, England, and France – emerging victorious in each match by a single point during the Rugby World Cup. The cumulative scores of these thrilling encounters amounted to 111 points, culminating in the final match, which also marked the 111th and last appearance of the referee, Wayne Barnes.

South Africa’s path to glory was marked by pure determination and skill. This remarkable display of teamwork and dedication inspired KWV to craft a bottle that captures the essence of South Africa’s rugby heroes. Endorsed by rugby icon Eben Etzebeth and KWV brandy master Pieter de Bod, the KWV Five Champions Limited Edition bottle symbolises victory, honour, and the celebration of champions.

With only 111,000 bottles initially produced, this highly anticipated limited edition, set to be released in early December, promises to be a rare and coveted collector’s item. The exclusive offering will preserve the original KWV Five taste, renowned for its distinctive textured finishes that provide a luxurious celebration.

“Nuno Fernandes, KWV Spirits Marketing Executive, expresses the brand’s honour in being a part of South Africa’s historic rugby victory. The KWV Five Champions Limited Edition bottle features a distinctive seal commemorating the final three Rugby World Cup scores. By integrating these nail-biting rugby moments into the packaging, we underscore our dedication to the sport and elevate the overall experience for fans,” says Fernandes.

KWV Five is masterfully crafted through a meticulous process involving potstill brandy that is double distilled and matured in small French oak barrels for a minimum of five years. Then the blending process, expertly managed by De Bod, produces a smooth, rich taste with delicate fruity notes. With each sip, one can savour the triumphant spirit of South Africa, paying homage to the country’s rugby heritage and honouring the exceptional players and fans who made it all possible.

As a proudly South African brand, KWV is committed to celebrating moments that unite the nation. Join us in commemorating the champions by securing your piece of history with the KWV Five Champions Limited Edition bottle. Cheers to victory and the enduring spirit of South African rugby!