To Truly Enjoy Botswana’s Monumentally Wild Spirit, Take to the Open Road

6 hours ago 1 min read

Whether you’re road tripping by 4X4 or in a smaller sedan, a self-driving expedition through national parks and game-rich reserves will transform your vacation into an adventure, allowing you to take in many of the best things to do in the country along the way. Traveling by car allows precious freedom to camp wild in the Okavango Delta as safari pioneers did, or sit with the 100-strong elephant herds of Chobe National Park for as many hours as you you please. Take underrated back routes to discover Botswana’s hidden treasures, such as sacred waterfalls and San art studios unreachable by regular flight routes, or hunt down that flawless landscape photograph in the Kalahari Desert on your own schedule. From a classic self-drive camping adventure to sedan-friendly tarmac treks to an engaging artisan route through the quieter corners of the Kalahari.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

