To Protest Colonialism, He Takes Artifacts from Museums

Using social media as his platform, Congolese activist Mwazulu Diyabanza has staged a variety of protests against colonialism within museums he accuses of looting African art. As his unique approach has involved his trying to remove certain artifacts from the museums, he now faces trial in France for attempted theft. Given the heightened focus on repatriations from colonial powers to Africa, the trial will be a judgment on the man as much as it will be on France and its history of colonialism.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

