To Protest Colonialism, He Takes Artifacts from Museums

Using social media as his platform, Congolese activist Mwazulu Diyabanza has staged a variety of protests against colonialism within museums he accuses of looting African art. As his unique approach has involved his trying to remove certain artifacts from the museums, he now faces trial in France for attempted theft. Given the heightened focus on repatriations from colonial powers to Africa, the trial will be a judgment on the man as much as it will be on France and its history of colonialism.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
More Stories
Africa’s Heritage Sites Destroyed due to a Changing Climate
Emirates Resumes Flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Harare and Mauritius
Driving along Southern Africa’s Outback
EgyptAir’s Passenger for Life
Zimbabwe Elephants Dance to Viral Tune
In 1980, Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba Performed Inside
Industrie Africa Makes It Easy to Discover African Fashion Brands
Interview: Thando Hopa Never Anticipated Acceptance in the Industry – She Anticipated a Fight
From Migrant to Pop Star: Tresor Opens Up About His 4,000 Kilometer Journey to Fame
Maseru is Well Positioned to Turn Opportunity into Real Jobs
Getting Women Up the Academic Ladder
Proposed Hydrodam in Uganda Halted