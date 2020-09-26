iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

To Protest Colonialism, He Takes Artifacts from Museums

9 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Using social media as his platform, Congolese activist Mwazulu Diyabanza has staged a variety of protests against colonialism within museums he accuses of looting African art. As his unique approach has involved his trying to remove certain artifacts from the museums, he now faces trial in France for attempted theft.  Given the heightened focus on repatriations from colonial powers to Africa, the trial will be a judgment on the man as much as it will be on France and its history of colonialism.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Africa’s Heritage Sites Destroyed due to a Changing Climate

16 seconds ago
1 min read

Emirates Resumes Flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Harare and Mauritius

1 min ago
1 min read

Driving along Southern Africa’s Outback

3 mins ago
1 min read

EgyptAir’s Passenger for Life

4 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Elephants Dance to Viral Tune

5 mins ago
1 min read

In 1980, Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba Performed Inside

6 mins ago
1 min read

Industrie Africa Makes It Easy to Discover African Fashion Brands

7 mins ago
1 min read

Interview: Thando Hopa Never Anticipated Acceptance in the Industry – She Anticipated a Fight

10 mins ago
1 min read

From Migrant to Pop Star: Tresor Opens Up About His 4,000 Kilometer Journey to Fame

11 mins ago
1 min read

Maseru is Well Positioned to Turn Opportunity into Real Jobs

13 hours ago
1 min read

Getting Women Up the Academic Ladder

13 hours ago
1 min read

Proposed Hydrodam in Uganda Halted

13 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Africa’s Heritage Sites Destroyed due to a Changing Climate

16 seconds ago
1 min read

Emirates Resumes Flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Harare and Mauritius

1 min ago
1 min read

Driving along Southern Africa’s Outback

3 mins ago
1 min read

EgyptAir’s Passenger for Life

4 mins ago