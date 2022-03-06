To Experience Kampala in Its Entirety, All of These Experiences are a Must

To explore the city’s creative side—from art galleries to the ever-evolving fashion scene—start with the Afriart Gallery, a leading contemporary art gallery in Bukoto; or the Umoja Art Gallery, which focuses on reviving Uganda’s cultural heritage and stimulating developing artists living in Uganda. If fashion is more of your scene, then take a trip to Aiduke Clothing Research pop-up at Yamasen Japanese Restaurant; this initiative focuses on working with Ugandans to create a local textile and clothing economy, while Bold in Africa, a women-owned fashion outlet, supports up-and-coming designers across the continent, but particularly in Uganda. Open air markets, like Owino Market, are a must-see part of the Ugandan/Kampala experience. For travelers searching for a backpackers experience, look no further than Bushpig Backpackers, located in Kampala’s upscale neighborhood of Kololo. Bushpig is the ideal home base for travelers eager to explore central Kampala, offering budget ensuite rooms and dorm-like shared rooms (as well as mouth-watering cocktails).

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

Share with your network!