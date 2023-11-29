TNT Africa, an official partner of Warner Bros. 100 Years, proudly presents a captivating documentary series, ‘100 Years of Warner Bros.’, airing every Wednesday night from the 6th of December. This unprecedented four-part documentary, directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks and narrated by the legendary Morgan Freeman, delves into the extraordinary legacy of Warner Bros. as it celebrates its centennial anniversary in 2023.

‘100 Years of Warner Bros.’ takes audiences on a historical journey, delving into the extraordinary legacy of one of America’s greatest studios. Warner Bros. has played a pivotal role in shaping the entertainment industry over the past century, from its humble beginnings as a family affair to evolving into a global giant. This documentary series celebrates the studio’s 100th anniversary in 2023, exploring the origin, evolution, and longevity of Warner Bros. and showcasing the vision, courage, and talent that created some of the most impactful stories in cinematic history.

The four 60-minute documentary specials feature over 60 interviews with legendary filmmakers, actors, and executives, including Morgan Freeman, Kim Basinger, Clint Eastwood, Gal Gadot, Martin Scorsese, and many others. The series provides an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at Warner Bros.’s unforgettable stories that have captivated audiences worldwide for generations.

‘100 Years of Warner Bros.’ expresses passion and innovation, offering a captivating journey into the heart of ‘what dreams are made of’. The series explores the impact of Warner Bros. on art, commerce, and culture, highlighting the underdog origins of the studio and its transformation into a global entertainment powerhouse.

Viewers can catch the exclusive premieres every Wednesday night in December on TNT Africa, starting on the 6th of December at 22:25 CAT with ‘The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of’. The subsequent episodes, airing on the 13th, 20th, and 27th of December, will delve into the eras of ‘Clint, Kubrick, and Kryptonite’, ‘Heroes, Villains, and Friends’, and ‘Wizarding World and the Big Bang’, respectively.

Don’t miss this unparalleled opportunity to witness the evolution of Warner Bros. and the indelible mark it has left on the world of entertainment.