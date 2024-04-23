TLcom Capital Seals Largest Early-Stage VC Fund in Africa at $154 Million

Venture capital firm TLcom Capital has announced the close of its second Africa-focused technology fund – the TIDE Africa Fund II. At $154 million, the TIDE Africa Fund II is more than twice as large as TLcom Capital’s first fund, the TIDE Africa Fund I, which closed in 2020. Furthermore, it enthrones TLcom Capital as the largest early-stage VC fund on the continent and empowers it to deliver on its mission to solve Africa’s biggest problems by investing in innovative solutions by elite founders.



SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA