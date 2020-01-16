Thu. Jan 16th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Tito Mboweni Adamant Treasury Gave SAA Financial Support To Best Of Its Ability

Tito Mboweni Adamant Treasury Gave SAA Financial Support To Best Of Its Ability
7 mins ago 1 min read

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said Treasury has provided SAA with financial support to the best of its abilities.

Mboweni addressed business leaders in Johannesburg on Thursday morning ahead of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos next week.

SAA entered a form of bankruptcy protection last month in an effort to rescue the company and 10,000-related jobs.

The National Transport Union said it was concerned with the slow pace government was taking to provide R2 billion it promised.

At the time, it was promised R2 billion from the government and R2 billion from lenders.

The union has warned that without the money, there could be dire consequences such as suspended flights and delay in salary payments.

The union’s Mashudu Raphetha said: “One of the lenders is saying government must show them what size it’s going to be at SAA before they give us the loan.”

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Hawks Head Godfrey Lebeya No Longer Testifying At State Capture Inquiry

14 mins ago
1 min read

Transport Minister Mbalula: Urgent Change Needed At Prasa

5 hours ago
2 min read

SAA Flights At Risk Without R2Billion Injection From Government – Union

5 hours ago
2 min read

Telkom Informs Union That It Could Cut As Much As 3000 Jobs

6 hours ago
1 min read

Jeff Radebe Heads To Lesotho To Calm Tensions

6 hours ago
2 min read

Makgoba ‘Honoured’ To Be Appointed As Eskom Interim Chair

6 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tito Mboweni Adamant Treasury Gave SAA Financial Support To Best Of Its Ability

7 mins ago
2 min read

Hawks Head Godfrey Lebeya No Longer Testifying At State Capture Inquiry

14 mins ago
5 min read

The 5 Ground Rules Of Job Offer Negotiations

5 hours ago
2 min read

WMO: 2019 Was Second-Hottest Year Ever, More Extreme Weather Coming

5 hours ago