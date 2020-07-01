Wed. Jul 1st, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Tit for Tat as Gabon Bars European Visitors

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Gabon’s government said on Wednesday that European tourists and business travellers would not be granted visas after the European Union excluded it from a “safe list” of countries from which the bloc is allowing non-essential travel. The European Union re-opened on Wednesday to leisure or business travel from 14 countries beyond its borders based on their success in containing the coronavirus. The list was approved by a majority of member states. Four African countries – Algeria, Morocco, Rwanda and Tunisia – are included on the EU’s list. Gabon has recorded 5,394 cases of COVID-19, including 42 deaths, one of the higher rates in Central Africa. The EU’s list excludes the United States, Russia, Brazil and Turkey, countries whose containment of the virus is considered worse than the EU average.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Ugandans Want Colonial Iconography Removed

10 mins ago
1 min read

Insights from the Africa Investors’ Conference

17 mins ago
1 min read

Harare’s Stock Exchange Shut

20 mins ago
1 min read

Scores Killed after Death of Popular Ethiopian Singer

25 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria Receives the Crumbs of the Oil it Produces

28 mins ago
1 min read

Resistance to South Africa’s Vaccine Trials

34 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tit for Tat as Gabon Bars European Visitors

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandans Want Colonial Iconography Removed

10 mins ago
1 min read

Insights from the Africa Investors’ Conference

17 mins ago
1 min read

Harare’s Stock Exchange Shut

20 mins ago