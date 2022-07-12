Tis The Season To Be Giving This Mandela Day

Mandela Day is upon us and if you are looking for fun ways to give back this July – then look no further. South Africa’s favourite gift giving initiative, the Santa Shoebox Project which provides treats and essential items to children in need, requires your support to help make this year’s program an even bigger success. Here are two exciting opportunities to share the love this Mandela Day:

1. Virtual Santa Shoebox: Purchase these on the Santa Shoebox website, select your beneficiary child and box components, and write the child a note. The boxes are then packed by volunteers and delivered to children in rural areas. A Virtual Santa Shoebox (VSS) contains the eight specified items, as well as additional sponsored items. This year each VSS will contain 2 books, one of which will carry a #ShareTheLove sticker, for the beneficiary child to gift to a loved-one they choose to share the love with. A Virtual Santa Shoebox costs R450.

2. Santa Shoebox Legacy: This fund aims to permanently uplift the lives of Santa Shoebox beneficiary children and their families by transforming early childhood development centres (ECDs) in rural and underprivileged communities throughout South Africa. This is done through private and corporate donations that fund infrastructure, training for educators, access to potable water and nutrition for growth and development.

The global theme for Mandela Day 2022 is “Do what you can, with what you have, wherever you are.” Feeling inspired? Then visit www.santashoebox.org.za to get involved.

