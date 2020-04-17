Apr 17, 2020

Tips to Handle Remote Working in Africa

Are you an African woman who needs a supportive network through the COVID-19 crisis and beyond? Our media partner, She Leads Africa, is offering you a free webinar on working and managing a business remotely as an employee or employer. Join their community to gain access. She Leads Africa is the #1 digital destination for young African women looking to build successful careers and businesses. Whether you are an employer who needs to figure out how to manage a team of remote workers or an employee who needs to boost their productivity and work effectively online, this is a webinar you must not miss.

