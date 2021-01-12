Tintswalo Extends 50% Staycation Deals For Locals

Share with your network!

Tintswalo Lodges have extended its 2-night Staycation deals for South African residents to offer up to 50% discount at its beach and bush lodges – now valid until 30 April 2021.

Located in idyllic, remote locations close to nature, each of Tintswalo’s small, luxury lodges offer privacy and exclusivity. Here the clean, fresh air affords the opportunity to escape, connect with nature and relax in a stress-free natural environment where there are no crowds.

All Tintswalo lodges have child-friendly accommodation options too, making them ideal destinations for families to spend quality time together. Wifi is offered throughout to make Tintswalo’s lodges ideal destinations for both relaxation and remote working or learning. Private dining is available if preferred, and in addition to swimming pools, the bush lodges also feature private plunge pools at each guest suite.

The portfolio includes Tintswalo Atlantic and Tintswalo at Boulders Boutique Villa in Cape Town, as well as iconic safari destinations Tintswalo Safari Lodge in the greater Kruger region, and Tintswalo Lapalala and the new Tintswalo Family Camp at Welgevonden in the malaria-free Waterberg.

Tintswalo’s Staycation deals start from a 2-night stay for two at Tintswalo Boulders at a bed and breakfast rate of R4 030, or two nights for two at Tintswalo Atlantic, inclusive of breakfast, sunset canapés and cocktail of the day, at R9 950.

Safari deals start at R20 200 and include all meals and daily game drives for a 2-night stay for a family of four (including 2 children under the age of 16) at Tintswalo Lapalala in the Waterberg, or R19 996 for a 2-night safari for two adults at Tintswalo Safari Lodge. In the same Manyeleti Reserve, the exclusive-use Tintswalo Manor House is available at a special Staycation rate from R70 590 per 2-night stay for a group of 10 people, including all meals and safari activities. Great value-for-money options are also available from R50 000 for a 2-night stay for the take-over of the Tintswalo Family Camp at Welgevonden Game Reserve, accommodating 10 people on a full board basis with twice daily game drives.

Reservations: Tel: +27 21 773 0900

Email: reservations@tintswalo.com

@Tintswalolodges @FiveStarPRZA

Share with your network!