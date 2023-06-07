iAfrica

Times Higher Education Impact Ranks University of Johannesburg as on Track to Reach SDGs

3 hours ago 1 min read

The 2023 Impacts rating assessed 1,591 universities from 112 countries looking at several indicators to provide a balanced comparison across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching. Research is the most obvious and traditional way that a university might help to deliver the SDGs is by creating research in relevant topics. Stewardship refers to universities being custodians of significant resources; not just physical resources, but also their employees, faculty and students. How they act as stewards is one of the key factors in delivering the SDGs. Outreach refers to place, which THE said is critical in higher education and the work universities do with their local, regional, national and international communities. Teaching, meanwhile, plays a critical role, both in ensuring that there are enough skilled practitioners to deliver on the SDGs, and in making sure that all alumni take forward the key lessons of sustainability into their future careers.

SOURCE: BUSINESSTECH

