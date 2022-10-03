Time to Transform the Future of Tourism in Namibia

Namibia’s Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Heather Sibungo has encouraged communities to partake in tourism and take advantage of the heritage tourism product development in rural areas. This year, Namibia launched the Tourism Recovery Plan aimed at rebooting the sector over the next three years, fostering growth and addressing constraints associated with the Covid-19 pandemic. Namibia celebrated World Tourism Day under the theme “Promoting heritage/cultural experience to harness sustainable tourism”.
SOURCE: IOL
