TIME Magazine Lists Ghana’s New Museum among the Top 100 World’s Greatest Places for Tourists to Visit

12 hours ago 1 min read

Accra’s Pan African Heritage Museum isn’t scheduled to open until 2023, but it is already making noise and receiving global praise.  TIME Magazine just listed the more than $30 million museum among the top 100 world’s greatest places for tourists to visit. TIME Magazine called Ghana’s capital city “a hub for creativity and culture,” adding, “next year, the Pan African Heritage World Museum is scheduled to open. It will house archives, exhibits, galleries, and a theatre, with the aim of being a key destination for visitors interested in connecting with Africa’s history and its people’s heritage.” The museum is the brainchild of Kojo Yankah, who serves as founder of the African University College Communications. Yankah says through art, exhibitions, artifacts, and more, he wants to share the true history of the continent and the people under the world’s most noted scholars from the birth of civilization to where we are today. His ultimate goal is to curate, preserve, and communicate the history, ideas, philosophy, and cultural heritage of people of African descent within a 21st-century context of social, economic, and political development, museum organizers announced in a press release.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

