iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Time for a Right to Read in South Africa?

25 seconds ago 1 min read

South Africa’s public education system is repeatedly and consistently described as being in a “state of crisis”, ineffective, tragically unequal, and not fit for purpose.  For 80% of the school-going population who attend no fee schools, it is all too common for there to be overcrowded classrooms, crumbling or non-existent toilets, poor teacher content knowledge, vacant teacher posts, and shortages of textbooks and learner support material.  Considering the very shaky inputs, it’s not surprising then to learn that year after year the school dropout rate is counted in the tens of thousands. Only 60% of learners beginning school in grade 1 manage to write their school leaving matric exams, only 37% pass, and a paltry 12% will access university.  The vast majority of those learners that do complete their schooling come from fee-paying schools.  This is a serious indictment of the system, particularly when one considers that South Africa’s expenditure on education (6% of GDP) is very substantial.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Nigerian Remittance Firm’s Edge over the Competition

2 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Gets Helping Hand to Leave Coal

3 mins ago
1 min read

Two Sides of Ethiopia’s Civil War

5 mins ago
1 min read

Impact Investing – The African Reality

16 mins ago
1 min read

The Fruits of Ghana’s Year of Return

3 days ago
1 min read

Attempting to Stabilise the Free-falling Zimbabwe Dollar

3 days ago
1 min read

Giving Nigeria’s Startups Regulatory Clarity

3 days ago
1 min read

One Way of Improving Nairobi’s Congestion

3 days ago
1 min read

UN Bemoans Treatment of Peacekeepers in CAR

3 days ago
1 min read

The Climate Change Crisis No One is Speaking About

3 days ago
1 min read

Looking for Survivors after Lagos Building Tragedy

3 days ago
1 min read

The Battle for Addis is About to Begin

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Time for a Right to Read in South Africa?

25 seconds ago
1 min read

Nigerian Remittance Firm’s Edge over the Competition

2 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Gets Helping Hand to Leave Coal

3 mins ago
1 min read

Two Sides of Ethiopia’s Civil War

5 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer